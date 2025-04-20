BTS Jin Joins Stage With Coldplay's Chris Martin For The First Time After Military Discharge

BTS member Jin made a surprise appearance at the Coldplay concert last night, making Seoul’s weekend. K-pop idol joined Chris Martin on stage to sing The Astronaut. The performance took the BTS ARMY a full circle down to the memory lane as Jin performed his last show with Coldplay before heading for his mandatory military service. Now, his return to the stage with Paradise singer marks an iconic comeback.

BTS Jin takes the stage for the first time after military discharge at Coldplay concert

BTS ARMY is waiting for the members J-Hope, Jin, Suga RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook to come-together soon. On April 19, Korean singer Jin joined Coldplay on stage, marking his first time after returning from military training, leaving fans from both groups overwhelmed. He appeared holding a poster that read, "Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?" After reading it, Coldplay’s Chris Martin pointed at Jin, knelt on stage, and bowed. Jin mirrored the gesture, and together they performed The Astronaut and My Universe. In one moment captured on camera, Chris hugged Jin.

During the performance, Jin and Chris shared a light-hearted exchange. Chris asked Jin his name, and Jin introduced himself, adding, "My team is BTS." Chris responded, "Oh... Your team is BTS!" Jin asked, "BTS, you know?" to which Chris replied, "OK. I heard of you guys. And we are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe number 1, I think!" Jin modestly replied, "Oh no! I don't think so." After this #JinxColdplay is trending on all over internet.

BTS and Coldplay collaboration

Butter singer shared many photos from the concert on Instagram. He captioned one photo, "Sunny <3," and posted another of the two bowing to each other with the caption, "Don't you dare?" Coldplay also shared moments from the event, including a picture of Jin and Chris jumping on stage, writing, “Thank you, Jin, thank you, Seoul. These are moments we will never forget.”

BTS and Coldplay first collaborated in 2021 on the song My Universe. Later, Jin teamed up with Coldplay for The Astronaut. BTS includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook.