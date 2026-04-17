How To Make Chhena Poda At Home? Odisha’s Traditional Dessert Set To Receive GI Tag

Chhenapoda is one of the most popular traditional desserts from Odisha. People in the eastern Indian state cherish it for its unique caramelised flavour and rustic style of preparation. The name “Chhenapoda” literally means “burnt cheese” in Odia, which reflects its main ingredient, fresh chhena (cottage cheese), and the slow baking process that gives it a distinct smoky taste and dark crust. Now, this traditional local delicacy is likely to receive the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag soon.

Know how to make Chhena Poda at home

Boil 1 litre of milk. Add 1–2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar mixed with water to curdle it. Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth, rinse it with fresh water to remove the sour taste, and hang it for 15–20 minutes to drain excess moisture.

Mash the chhena for 5–7 minutes until it becomes soft. Add sugar, semolina, cardamom powder, and ghee, then mix everything thoroughly.

Let the mixture rest for 15–30 minutes so the semolina absorbs the moisture.

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Grease a baking tray or cake tin with ghee, and line it with banana leaves if you want a traditional touch. Pour the mixture into the tin and tap it gently to level the surface.

For oven baking, preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 40–60 minutes until the top turns golden brown and caramelised.

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For cooking in a pressure cooker, add 1.5 cups of salt to the base and place a stand inside. Preheat the cooker without the gasket and whistle for 10 minutes. Then place the tin on the stand and cook on low heat for 50–60 minutes.

Allow it to cool completely in the tin before removing it. Let it rest for a few hours for the best flavour.

Chhena Poda origin