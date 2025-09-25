Republic World
Updated 25 September 2025 at 22:36 IST

How To Make Dry Fruit Ladoo At Home For Festive Season?

As the festive season inches closer, you can make this delicious and healthy dry fruit ladoo, which is a perfect delight for every age group. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Representation of photo
Representation of photo | Image: Freepik
Ladoos are considered an integral part of religious rituals in Indian culture. It is used as a sweet offering or prasad to deities. As the festive season inches closer, you can make this delicious and healthy dry fruit ladoo, which is a perfect delight for kids, guests and is also good for gifting.

Ingredients: Dates, almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, and raisins. A bit of ghee or oil, a teaspoon of honey, and some cardamom powder.

Steps

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Begin by chopping dry fruits finely. Heat the ghee in a pan and lightly roast the dry fruits until they turn golden brown. This step will give that signature crunch and depth of flavour.

Step 2: Now, for natural sweetness, add dates and blend them with roasted nuts.

Step 3: Stir in a spoonful of honey and cook the mixture for another minute. Honey will not only enhance the taste but also bring added health benefits.

Step 4: Let the mixture cool for some time. Now, shape the mixture into small circles using your palms.

Step 5: To add that extra aroma, simply sprinkle some cardamom powder on the top of the ladoos and enjoy.

How to store dry fruit ladoo?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

You can store these ladoos in an airtight container, which will keep for up to two weeks. This bite-sized round treat is perfect for serving to guests during the festival season.

Benefits of dry fruit ladoos

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Rich in fibre: Dietary fibre, a vital component of digestive health which is often found in dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts. This fibre content promotes a healthy gut flora and supports regular bowel movements.

Has a blend of antioxidants: The high antioxidant content of dry fruits enhances their nutritional value. Adding walnuts and dates to a laddu recipe is a great way to incorporate powerful antioxidants.

Heart health balance: Nuts such as almonds, pistachios are heart-healthy components. They help lower cholesterol and promote greater cardiovascular health.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 25 September 2025 at 22:36 IST

