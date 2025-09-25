Updated 25 September 2025 at 22:36 IST
How To Make Dry Fruit Ladoo At Home For Festive Season?
As the festive season inches closer, you can make this delicious and healthy dry fruit ladoo, which is a perfect delight for every age group. Know more details here.
Ladoos are considered an integral part of religious rituals in Indian culture. It is used as a sweet offering or prasad to deities. As the festive season inches closer, you can make this delicious and healthy dry fruit ladoo, which is a perfect delight for kids, guests and is also good for gifting.
Ingredients: Dates, almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, and raisins. A bit of ghee or oil, a teaspoon of honey, and some cardamom powder.
Steps
Step 1: Begin by chopping dry fruits finely. Heat the ghee in a pan and lightly roast the dry fruits until they turn golden brown. This step will give that signature crunch and depth of flavour.
Step 2: Now, for natural sweetness, add dates and blend them with roasted nuts.
Step 3: Stir in a spoonful of honey and cook the mixture for another minute. Honey will not only enhance the taste but also bring added health benefits.
Step 4: Let the mixture cool for some time. Now, shape the mixture into small circles using your palms.
Step 5: To add that extra aroma, simply sprinkle some cardamom powder on the top of the ladoos and enjoy.
How to store dry fruit ladoo?
You can store these ladoos in an airtight container, which will keep for up to two weeks. This bite-sized round treat is perfect for serving to guests during the festival season.
Benefits of dry fruit ladoos
Rich in fibre: Dietary fibre, a vital component of digestive health which is often found in dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts. This fibre content promotes a healthy gut flora and supports regular bowel movements.
Has a blend of antioxidants: The high antioxidant content of dry fruits enhances their nutritional value. Adding walnuts and dates to a laddu recipe is a great way to incorporate powerful antioxidants.
Heart health balance: Nuts such as almonds, pistachios are heart-healthy components. They help lower cholesterol and promote greater cardiovascular health.
