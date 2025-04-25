How To Make Old Delhi's Mohabbat Ka Sharbat At Home? Step-By-Step Guide

Summer is at its peak, and Delhi is already sweltering, with no sign of rain in sight. However, Dil Wali Dillii is accustomed to handling all kinds of weather by finding solutions to every problem. The streets of Delhi are known for their variety of delicious food and refreshing drinks that no other city even knows. Among them, is one super trendy drink Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, famous for its mouth-watering taste and is the solution to fight the heat as well.

Mohabbat ka Sharbat origination

Mohabbat ka Sharbat, or Sharbat-e-Mohabbat, is the most popular cold drink, particularly in Old Delhi. It was introduced by Nawab Qureshi, who has been selling it for over 25 years at his shop near Jama Masjid.

This drink is a refreshing and cooling treat, especially favoured during the summer months. It is made by combining milk, sugar, rose syrup (ruaja), and chopped watermelon. Typically served during Ramzan and Eid, it has its roots in the streets around Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Getting that FOMO? guess what you can even make this at your home as well. Yes, you read it right.

How to make Mohabbat at Sharbat at home

First of all, take cold milk from the fridge and pour it into a deep pan. Add sugar to the milk and stir until it dissolves. Blend the watermelon in a mixer without adding water to make a juice or paste. Mix this juice with the milk and add some Rooh Afza. Include finely chopped watermelon pieces in the sherbet. If desired, top it with crushed ice. For guests, garnish with rose petals, and you can also add nuts for a crunchy texture.