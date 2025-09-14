Republic World
Updated 14 September 2025 at 16:06 IST

How To Make Sago Fruit Custard At Home? Step-by-step Recipe Of The Fasting Delight Ahead Of The Festive Season

This easy-to-make refreshing dessert can be served during fasting days, special occasions, or get-togethers, or any day when you want to indulge in something chilled, exhilarating and sweet. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Representation of photo
Representation of photo | Image: Pinterest
Sago fruit custard, also known as sabudana fruit custard, is a delicious yet healthy dish. It is a refreshing dessert prepared with milk, sago pearls (sabudana), custard powder, and assorted fruits. This dessert is laden with various textures and amazing flavours.

This easy-to-make refreshing dessert can be served during fasting days, special occasions, or get-togethers, or any day when you want to indulge in something chilled,  exhilarating and sweet.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Here are some simple steps to make delicious sago fruit custard:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Soak sago pearls in water for 22-3 hours. Mix custard with 1/2 cup milk.

Step 2: Add milk, saffron, and soaked sago pearls to a pan, and cook for at least 5-6 minutes. Then add vanilla paste and mix. After that, boil sago pearls until they are softened.

Step 3: Now, add sugar and cook until it dissolves. After that, add sliced dry fruits and mix.

Step 4: It's time to add custard to the milk; this will help to get that perfect thickness for that perfect bite.

Step 5: To add that extra flavour, simply add rose and cardamom flavours and mix. Let it chill in the refrigerator for a while, and once it has chilled, add chopped fruits to the chilled sago custard, mix, and enjoy.

Watch out the video

For Storage

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

To store the sogo fruit custard. Refrigerate in an air-tight container without fruits. This will help to keep the custard fresh. If you want to add the fruits, simply add your favourite fruits right before serving.

Bonus Tip!

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

To serve this delicious delight, fill the glass bowl with some fresh fruits and then top it off with chilled sago fruit custard. Then, finally, decorate this dessert with some more chilled fruits and candied fruits and serve.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 14 September 2025 at 16:06 IST

