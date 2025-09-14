How To Make Sago Fruit Custard At Home? Step-by-step Recipe Of The Fasting Delight Ahead Of The Festive Season

Sago fruit custard, also known as sabudana fruit custard, is a delicious yet healthy dish. It is a refreshing dessert prepared with milk, sago pearls (sabudana), custard powder, and assorted fruits. This dessert is laden with various textures and amazing flavours.

This easy-to-make refreshing dessert can be served during fasting days, special occasions, or get-togethers, or any day when you want to indulge in something chilled, exhilarating and sweet.

Here are some simple steps to make delicious sago fruit custard:

Step 1: Soak sago pearls in water for 22-3 hours. Mix custard with 1/2 cup milk.

Step 2: Add milk, saffron, and soaked sago pearls to a pan, and cook for at least 5-6 minutes. Then add vanilla paste and mix. After that, boil sago pearls until they are softened.

Step 3: Now, add sugar and cook until it dissolves. After that, add sliced dry fruits and mix.

Step 4: It's time to add custard to the milk; this will help to get that perfect thickness for that perfect bite.

Step 5: To add that extra flavour, simply add rose and cardamom flavours and mix. Let it chill in the refrigerator for a while, and once it has chilled, add chopped fruits to the chilled sago custard, mix, and enjoy.

For Storage

To store the sogo fruit custard. Refrigerate in an air-tight container without fruits. This will help to keep the custard fresh. If you want to add the fruits, simply add your favourite fruits right before serving.

Bonus Tip!

