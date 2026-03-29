How To Store Green Chilies So That They Stay Fresh For Up To 3 Weeks?

Green chilies are found and used in the kitchen of almost every household in India. Compared to red chili or its derivative the red chili powder, green chili has a different taste profile and is also not harmful for health. However, people often complain that green chilies tend to dry out or rot within just two to three days, a problem that people don't face with red chili. If you wish to store green chilies for 15 to 20 days, you can follow some mentioned tips.

Green chilies get spoilt if stored incorrectly | Image: Freepik

Remove the stems of green chilies

Chilies typically begin to spoil starting from the stem end. Therefore, as soon as you bring the chilies home, the very first step should be to snap off and discard their stems. Doing this reduces the likelihood of the chilies rotting by up to 80%.

Also read: 11 Kitchen Hacks That Will Make Even Basic Food Taste Better

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Dry the chilies thoroughly before storing them

Washing the chilies is essential, but storing them while they are still wet is a major mistake. After washing the chilies, spread them out on a clean cotton cloth. Store them only after the water has completely evaporated and they are thoroughly dry.

Removing the stem of the chili can help it last longer | Image: Freepik

Store in an airtight container

Line the bottom of a plastic or glass container with a sheet of tissue paper. Place the chilies inside, cover them with another sheet of tissue paper, and then close the lid securely. If no air reaches stored green chilies, the likelihood of them surviving for long are more.

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Use zip-lock bags