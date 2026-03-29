How To Store Green Chilies So That They Stay Fresh For Up To 3 Weeks?
Removing the stem of the chili can help it last longer. Here are some more tips to keep green chili fresh for up to three weeks.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Green chilies are found and used in the kitchen of almost every household in India. Compared to red chili or its derivative the red chili powder, green chili has a different taste profile and is also not harmful for health. However, people often complain that green chilies tend to dry out or rot within just two to three days, a problem that people don't face with red chili. If you wish to store green chilies for 15 to 20 days, you can follow some mentioned tips.
Remove the stems of green chilies
Chilies typically begin to spoil starting from the stem end. Therefore, as soon as you bring the chilies home, the very first step should be to snap off and discard their stems. Doing this reduces the likelihood of the chilies rotting by up to 80%.
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Dry the chilies thoroughly before storing them
Washing the chilies is essential, but storing them while they are still wet is a major mistake. After washing the chilies, spread them out on a clean cotton cloth. Store them only after the water has completely evaporated and they are thoroughly dry.
Store in an airtight container
Line the bottom of a plastic or glass container with a sheet of tissue paper. Place the chilies inside, cover them with another sheet of tissue paper, and then close the lid securely. If no air reaches stored green chilies, the likelihood of them surviving for long are more.
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Use zip-lock bags
Wrap the chilies in tissue paper and place them inside a zip-lock bag. Squeeze out the air from the bag and seal it tightly. This method also allows you to store green chilies for a prolonged period.