Fresh herbs are not only a refreshing addition to summer meals but also offer a variety of health benefits, including antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. From improving taste to doing wonders for digestion and boosting immunity, adding the magic touch of fresh herbs in your summer dishes is a delicious and nutritious way to eat better. Here are five creative ways to utilise the health benefits of fresh herbs in your summer meals.

Mint pulao

Infuse your rice with the cooling and invigorating flavour of mint by preparing a mint pulao. Simply saute fresh mint leaves along with fragrant spices like cumin, cardamom, and cloves, then add cooked rice and toss until well combined. The eye-pleasing green colour and refreshing taste of mint pulao make it a perfect accompaniment to raita, kebabs, or grilled fish.

Pudina chutney

Pudina, or mint, is a refreshing herb that adds a nice flavour to dishes and offers many health benefits. Whip up a tangy pudina chutney by blending fresh mint leaves with yogurt, green chilies, garlic, and a dash of lemon juice. Enjoy this versatile chutney as a dip for pulao, a spread for sandwiches, or a condiment for snacks like samosas and chaats.

Basil pesto pasta

Basil, with its distinctive sweet and peppery flavour, is a herb that pairs beautifully with pasta dishes. Make a big batch of homemade basil pesto by blending fresh basil leaves with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth. Toss the pesto with cooked pasta and cherry tomatoes for a satisfying summer meal that's filled with flavour and nutrients.

Cilantro lime grilled chicken

Cilantro or coriander, adds a zesty flavour to grilled chicken dishes, making it a perfect choice for summer barbecues. Marinate chicken breasts or thighs in a mixture of fresh cilantro, lime juice, garlic, and olive oil, then grill until juicy and tender. The combination of tangy lime and fragrant cilantro creates a mouthwatering dish that pairs perfectly with grilled vegetables or a crisp summer salad.

Rosemary roasted vegetables

Rosemary is an aromatic herb that adds depth of flavour to roasted vegetables, making them a standout side dish for summer meals. Toss fresh rosemary sprigs with an assortment of seasonal vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers, then roast until caramelised and tender. The earthy aroma of rosemary infuses the vegetables with irresistible flavour, making them a nutritious and delicious addition to summer feasts.