Dance Form In Humans Has Evolved From Chimpanzees; Suggests A Recent Study

Dance as an art form has evidently evolved throughout the years. Be it the Bhangra from India, Samba from Brazil or break dancing from the United States of America, dancing has been a medium for humans to express themselves much better.

Now, a study has suggested that human dancing skills may have evolved from chimpanzees.

Also read: WATCH: Chimpanzee washes clothes in a viral video, Internet left delighted

The human dance evolved from chimpanzees

Recently, scientists have reportedly observed two chimpanzees in a zoo in USA performing a duo dance-like behaviour which is similar to a conga-line. The never seen before behaviour in the chimpanzees have sparked the conversation of whether human dance has evolved from them.

As per a research done in the University of Warwick in the UK, levels of coordination, synchrony and rhythm between two female chimpanzees were equal to the orchestra players performing the same musical piece.

Also read: Male chimpanzees more likely to tap their feet, sway along to music: Study

Though previously, chimpanzees were seen to get entertained and indulge in a moving pattern by external stimulus i.e humans, this is the first time they have been entertained by a non-human stimulus.

The species of ape has shown human-like similarities from time to time which has evidently gravitated scientists to focus their studies on them. With the latest development, scientists are interested in knowing if one of the widest recognised forms of dance has actually evolved from apes.

Also read: India's oldest chimpanzee Rita dies at Delhi zoo

Image Courtesy : Chimpbrothers Instagram

Adriano Lameira, from the University of Warwick, sent out a statement to the media which read that despite astounding diversity around the world's cultures with dancing, the evolution of dance in the human clade remains obscure.

Dance requires individuals to synchronise body tempo with their partner's with near-perfection which according to her explains why no dance forms were present amongst non-human primates. Though apes can imitate the form of dancing, they still lack the proto-stages of dancing.

Also read: Chimpanzee attched as part of probe in money-laundering case in WB

Also read: Photo of chimpanzee hugging a human is not from the Amazon fire

Promo Image Courtesy: Chimpbrothers Instagram