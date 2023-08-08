Independence Day 2023: 8 Tricolour-inspired Dishes To Relish On The Occasion

Independence Day is a time when the nation comes together to celebrate patriotism and pride in the country. This year, why not add a delicious twist to your celebrations by indulging in tricolour-inspired dishes that pay homage to the Indian flag? From sweet to savoury, we have compiled a list of mouthwatering recipes that will take your taste buds on a delightful journey.

Tricolour-inspired dishes for a patriotic Independence Day feast.

From mousse to dimsums, celebrate with delicious tricolour hues.

You can also satisfy your taste buds with low-calorie and flavorful options.

Tri-colour Mousse

Start your Independence Day feast with a light and creamy tri-colour mousse. This delectable dessert combines whipped cream, orange juice, and kiwi to create a perfect blend of flavours. The best part? It has just 125 calories per serving, so you can savour it guilt-free.

Tricolour Fruit Cream

For a refreshing and colourful treat, opt for the tricolour fruit cream. Packed with fresh fruits, whipped cream, and vibrant food colours, this dessert is a celebration of taste and aesthetics. Indulge in its fruity goodness after your meal.

Tri-colour Idli

Celebrate the diversity of India with the tri-colour idli, a popular dish from South India. it is not only delicious but also healthy and light on the stomach. Pair it with sambar and coconut chutney for a classic South Indian experience.

Tricolour Dimsums

Give your dimsums a patriotic touch by adding edible food colours to the dough. Alternatively, you can serve them with tricolour chutney, ensuring a feast for both the eyes and taste buds.

Customised Tri-colour Cake

No celebration is complete without a cake! Lift up your independence day spirit by cutting a customised tricolour cake. The vibrant colours and delightful flavours will add a festive touch to your Independence Day gathering.

Paneer Skewers

Give the traditional paneer tikka a patriotic makeover by creating tri-colour paneer skewers. With a blend of flavours and vibrant hues, these skewers are quick and easy to make. Moreover, they make a perfect appetizer during your celebrations.

Tri-colour Salad

Satisfy your taste buds with a crunchy tri-colour salad that features all your favourite colourful vegetables. Add some sauces and spices to enhance the flavour.

Indian Flag Colored Pasta

Get your little ones involved in the festivities by cooking up some healthy and all-natural Indian flag-coloured pasta. This creative dish offers three different flavours, making it a fun and tasty surprise for the whole family.

This Independence Day, take your culinary journey to new heights with these tricolour-inspired dishes. Whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer savoury delights, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, gather your loved ones and relish these tasty treats while celebrating the rich diversity and unity of India. Happy Independence Day!