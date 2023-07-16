Tadgola, Jungi Jalebi, Bilimbi: Discover India's Extraordinary Rare Fruits

India is a land of diverse cultures, traditions, and, of course, a wide variety of mouth-watering cuisines. Among the countless treasures that this beautiful country holds, there are some incredibly rare fruits that are bound to leave you amazed. These fruits, with their unique flavours and appearances, are not only a treat for the taste buds but also a testament to India’s rich biodiversity.

Jungi Jalebi

One of the rare fruits found in India is the Jungi Jalebi, also known as Camachile. This fruit can be found in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and even in the capital city of Delhi. With its bright red colour and sweet and tangy taste, Jamgi Jalebi is a delight for fruit enthusiasts.

Buddha’s Hand

Another fascinating fruit is Buddha’s hand, also known as Fingered Citron. This fruit is rich in Vitamin C and is predominantly produced in the northwest and the lower Himalayan regions of the northeast. Buddha’s hand is renowned for its unique appearance, resembling a hand with elongated fingers, hence the name. Its aromatic fragrance and tangy flavour make it a popular ingredient in culinary preparations and even in traditional medicines.

Mangustan

Mangustan, also known as Mangosteen, is another unique fruit that grows in the southwestern part of India. Renowned for its purple exterior and luscious white flesh, Mangoesteen is often referred to as the Queen of Fruits. It has a sweet and tangy taste and is packed with essential nutrients, making it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Rambutan

Rambutan is yet another extraordinary fruit that can be found in the Pathanamthitta District of Kerala. It is similar to the well-known Rambutan fruit, but with a distinct flavour and texture. With its hairy exterior and juicy, sweet flesh, Rambhutan is a tropical delicacy that is cherished by locals and visitors alike.

Bilimbi

Bilimbi, also known as Tree Sorrel, which predominantly grows in the coastal regions of South India. Bilimbi resembles a small cucumber and has a tangy and acidic taste. It is often used in curries, chutneys, and pickles, adding a distinct flavour to these culinary preparations.

Kamrakh

Kamrakh, also known as Carambola or starfruit, is primarily found in West Bengal and the southern states of India. This fruit gets its name from its unique star-shaped cross-sections when sliced. Kamrakh is not only visually appealing but also offers a refreshing taste, balancing sweetness and tanginess. It is often used in salads, juices, and various culinary creations.

Tadgola

Lastly, we have Tadgola, Nungu, or Irolu, commonly known as Ice Apple, is a rare coastal fruit found in regions of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and several parts of Eastern India. Its exotic name comes from the ice-like texture of its flesh. This fruit is a favourite among locals during the scorching summer months as it offers a cooling and hydrating effect.

These extremely rare fruits found in India are not only a testament to the country’s biodiversity but also a true delight for fruit enthusiasts and culinary explorers. Their unique flavours, textures, and appearances make them an extraordinary addition to India’s rich tapestry of gastronomy. So, the next time you visit this vibrant nation, be sure to indulge in these rare and remarkable fruits that will leave you amazed.