India And Pakistan Spar Over Basmati Exclusive Trademark At EU

India and Pakistan have yet again gained the spotlight over the differences between the two countries. However, this time the topic in focus is Basmati, distinctive long-grain rice that is consumed by both rivals. As per reports, India has applied and sought an exclusive trademark that would grant it ownership of the basmati title in the European Union. The move comes as a negative development for Pakistan as the ownership title could adversely affect Pakistan’s position in the booming export market.

India and Pakistan in tussle over Basmati Battle

Rice mill owners in Pakistan have expressed deep concern over the issue as it affects them directly. Pakistan immediately opposed India's move as it sought to gain Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) from the European Commission. According to the UN data, India is the largest rice exporter in the world, bagging $6.8 billion in annual earnings while Pakistan stands at the fourth position netting $2.2 billion. The two rival countries are the only global exporters of basmati.

As per reports, Pakistani farmers who live not too far from the Indian border have blamed India for deliberately grabbing their country's 'target markets'. The Basmati Rice is a staple in everyday diets across southern Asia. The rice is enjoyed with meat and vegetable curries. However, it is mainly known to be the main ingredient of the biryani dishes available across celebrations and occasions in both countries. Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have always been tense and both countries spar with each other on the international front.

Even so, Pakistan has slightly gained an upper hand by expanding its basmati exports to the EU in the last three years. This has happened due to India's difficulties in facing stricter European pesticide standards. According to the European Commission, Pakistan now fills two-thirds of the region’s approximately 300,000-ton annual demand. As per reports, the PGI status grants intellectual property rights for products linked to a geographic area where at least one stage of production, processing, or preparation takes place. Some of the known products with the PGI status include, Indian Darjeeling tea, coffee from Colombia and several French hams.

However, it differs from Protected Designation of Origin that requires all three stages to take place in the concerned region. The products that fall under this are legally guarded against imitation and misuse in countries bound by the protection agreement. In addition, a quality recognition stamp allows them to sell for higher prices. Even so, India has informed that it did not claim in its application to be the only producer of the distinctive rice grown in the Himalayan foothills. However, it also added that attaining PGI status would nevertheless grant it this recognition. The EU rules have demanded that both countries should negotiate and reach a resolution by September. India has reportedly asked for a three-month extension.

Pakistan has expressed hope that India should instead submit a “joint application" in the name of the common heritage that basmati represents. However, if an agreement is not reached and India emerges victorious in this tussle, then Pakistan can appeal to the European courts.

With agency inputs