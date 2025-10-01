International Coffee Day 2025: Cappuccino vs Americano vs Latte vs Espresso, Know Your Brew

International Coffee Day is an occasion that is celebrated on October 1 every year. The day to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage worldwide. Knowing about different types of coffee on this special occasion is important because it allows us to appreciate the beverage's diverse flavours.

It provides an opportunity to explore your personal preferences, from flavour profiles to brewing methods and discover new favourites.

Here are the 9 most popular types of coffee drinks that you can brew:

Espresso

Espresso is made by forcing nearly boiling water through finely-ground coffee beans, which results in a concentrated, syrup-like drink. When compared to regular brewed coffee, espresso is much stronger than other types of coffee drinks. This is usually only a shot of coffee, and not the entire pour.

Latte

A latte is an espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of milk foam on top. This beverage is prevalent among many people as it contains less foam, which makes it smoother and gentler on the palate.

Americano or black coffee

The name of Americano or Black coffee came during World War II, when European baristas added water to their espresso drinks for the American soldiers stationed there, thus Americano was born. Its popularity can mainly be attributed to how easy it is to make, which is to simply serve with no add-ins.

Mocha

Mochas are espresso-based drinks which is made with coffee, chocolate and whipped cream instead of foam. Their ratio depends on what you prefer more, either chocolate or coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccinos are a classic Italian type of coffee drink made of espresso, steamed milk, and thick foam in equal parts. Making cappuccino is relatively easy, can include sugar and can be done at home, too, if you know how to make espresso.

Flat white

If you're not familiar with flat whites, they're a type of coffee drink that's made with espresso and steamed milk. When the espresso and milk are mixed to make this, they create a delicious combination that's both smooth and creamy.

Cafe au lait

This coffee beverage is made with dark roast coffee and steamed milk. The milk is generally warmed up and frothed before it is added to the coffee.

Macchiato

Macchiato espresso is an espresso with a splash of milk. You might have noticed that many coffee shops top off this type of coffee drink with some foamed milk instead of just steamed milk for what's known as a traditional macchiato.

Cold Brew

