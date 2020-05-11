International Hummus Day 2020: Check Out 3 Delicious Hummus Recipes To Relish On This Day

Hummus is an Egyptian and Levantine food dip or spread made from home-cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic. Hummus is very popular throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe.

On May 13 every year, people around the globe come together to celebrate their love towards hummus. On this day, people eat hummus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This day is known as the International Hummus Day. It was founded by Ben Lang. Here are different hummus recipes to try on this International Hummus Day 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Different hummus recipes for International Hummus Day 2020

Classic Hummus

Ingredients

1/3 cups of tahini

2–4 tablespoons of cold water (more if needed)

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon of salt

2 medium cloves garlic (peeled and smashed)

2–3 tablespoons juice of 1 lemon

15 ounces of chickpeas (rinsed and drained)

Olive oil, chopped fresh parsley, ground sumac or paprika, toasted pine nuts (optional toppings)

Instructions

Mix tahini, cold water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic and lemon juice to a food processor.

Puree the mixture until smooth.

Add in the chickpeas and continue to puree it for 3-4 minutes, pausing halfway to scrape down the sides of the bowl, until the hummus is smooth. In case the mixture seems too thick, add in another tablespoon or two of water.

Taste and season with additional salt, cumin, and/or lemon juice if needed.

Serve immediately, garnished with your desired toppings.

You can also transfer to a sealed container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Avocado Hummus

Ingredients

15 ounces chick peas (well drained)

2 medium ripe avocados (cored and peeled) (13 ounces before cored and peeled)

3 tbsp olive oil (more for serving if desired)

1 1/2 tbsp tahini

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic (peeled)

Salt and black pepper

1/8 tsp cumin

1 - 2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro leaves and red pepper flakes (for topping)

Instructions

Mix chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, and garlic in a food processor for about 2 minutes, until smooth.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add cumin and avocados and pulse the mixture for about 1 - 2 minutes longer, until smooth and creamy.

Serve topped with more olive oil if desired and sprinkle with cilantro and red pepper flakes.

Serve with pita chips or tortilla chips.

Roasted Eggplant Hummus

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon tahini

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp lemon zest

1 lemon, juiced

1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh, chopped parsley for garnish

Pomegranate seeds optional for garnish

Instructions

Start with preheating the oven to 420°F.

Cut the eggplant in half and rub the cut side of the eggplant with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and place it on a roasting pan, cut side down.

Roast the eggplant until the interior is tender for about 25-30 minutes and let it cool.

Cut the eggplant in half and scoop the inside out, tossing the skin.

In a food processor, mix the roasted eggplant with the remaining olive oil and other ingredients.

Puree for a couple of minutes, until smooth.

