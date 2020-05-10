Wasim Akram Advices Jasprit Bumrah To Take Rest When There Is No International Cricket

Former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram has advised India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to take rest whenever there is no international cricket. Apart from playing in the IPL, Bumrah also plays for the Men In Blue in all three formats and hence Akram has asked the youngster to slow down.

'Take Rest': Wasim Akram

During a recent interaction with former Indian Test cricketer, Aakash Chopra on his segment named 'AakashVani, the pace sensation said that the Mumbai Indians bowler is currently India's top bowler and one of the best in the world and that even he would have advised the youngster to take rest when there is no international cricket and also mentioned that he must choose rest over Country cricket. The 'Sultan of Swing' added that the Indian players play cricket around the year.

At the same time, the 1992 World Cup winner further added that during his playing days, he used to play six months for Pakistan and six months for Lancashire. But due to time constraints, it becomes difficult in today's era.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The semi-final and final matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been postponed while the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the tournament opener has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fears.

Bumrah was all set to represent the four-time champions MI, where he was all set to spearhead the pace battery along with veteran Lasith Malinga as the defending champions, look to win their record fifth IPL title.

