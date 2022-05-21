International Tea Day 2022: Here's Looking At Different Traditions Of 'chai' Across India

People across the globe are celebrating International Tea Day today, May 21, with the aim to raise awareness around the deep-rooted cultural and economic history of tea. The United Nations General Assembly in 2019 decided to observe the day after the Food and Agricultural Organization’s Intergovernmental Group spoke about amping up efforts to expand the demand for tea in tea-producing countries. As we celebrate International Tea Day 2022, here's looking at how people across India enjoy various tea traditions.

Here's looking at different traditions of 'chai' across India

Gujarati Ukado

The state's herbal tea not just satiates your taste buds but also serves as a remedy for common illnesses. It's composed of rich ingredients like honey, lemon, ginger, and mint, which aid in bolstering immunity.

Kashmiri noon chai

Coming from the northern part of Kashmir, the tea is a treat to the eye with a tinge of pink to it. One can prepare it by brewing green tea leaves, with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nuts- pistachio and almond. Its taste is also enhanced with a pinch of salt.

Irani chai

With an overpowering aroma of spices, this tea is largely preferred by people living in Pune or Hyderabad. One usually binges on bun maska or a maska pav alongside the chai.

Bengal’s Labu Cha

The West Bengal black chai is prepared by brewing tea leaves and not tea dust. The addition of ginger powder, lemon and black salt takes it to a whole new dimension. It's a staple for many Bengalis as they catch up on nukkad chai points to chat and drink.

Mangalorean Kasai

Similar to the Gujarati Ukado, this tea is known for its significant health benefits. Common folk from Mangalore intake it as a 'kadha', adding condiments like jeera, coriander, fennel seeds, and fenugreek. The sugar or misri adds the perfect amount of sweetness.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)