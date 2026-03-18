Is Your Papaya Sweet? Here's How You Can Know Without Tasting It

Consuming papaya is considered beneficial for one's health. The nutrients found within it offer a wide range of benefits to the body. From aiding digestion to improving overall well-being, consuming papaya has myriad health benefits. Papaya gives the face a glowing complexion and also assists in eliminating blemishes and dark spots on the face. Papaya is rich in fiber, which is one of the primary reasons people choose to include it in their diet. However, when a papaya lacks sweetness, eating it can become somewhat unappealing.

Papaya is good for gut health | Image: Freepik

Identifying a sweet papaya while shopping at a market can be a bit challenging, especially when you can't cut and taste it. Here how to identify a sweet papaya without having to cut it open.

The colour test

When purchasing a papaya, observe its colour. If the papaya appears yellow or orange, it indicates that it has fully ripened and will likely be sweet.

Advertisement

Also read: 15 Vegetarian Food Items That Are Rich In Protein

Look for stripes

While selecting a papaya, check for the presence of yellow lines or spots on its surface. This signifies that the fruit began ripening while still on the tree, ensuring that it will be sweet.

Advertisement

Papaya eases digestion | Image: Freepik

Check the papaya by pressing it

When buying a papaya, gently press it with your hand. If it feels slightly soft to the touch, it is ready to eat. If the papaya feels very firm or hard, it is unripe and will not taste sweet. Conversely, if the papaya feels excessively mushy or soft, it may have spoiled on the inside.

The smell test

Always make sure to smell the papaya before purchasing it. When a papaya is ripe, it emits a pleasant and sweet fragrance. If the papaya gives off a very strong or pungent odour, it suggests that it's overripe. In such cases, its flavour will likely not be very good.

The weighing test