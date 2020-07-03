Israeli Startup Manufactures 'Vegan Meat' With 3D Printing Technology; Read Details

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the consumption of meat and its quality under the scanner in almost all parts of the world. To solve this problem an Israeli startup has manufactured vegan meat with the help of 3D printing technology. The vegan meat is made of plant-based products like soy, sunflower oil, coconut fat, and pea proteins. The name of the Israeli startup is Redefine Meat and it is based in the Israeli city Rehovot. According to Redefine Meat, the new vegan meat greatly resembles the texture, taste, and look of real meat.

In an interview with a media portal, the Israeli startup claimed that the plant-based meat did not have any cholesterol. Further, Redefine Meat also said that the vegan meat had 70 different sensory characteristics of steak. They claim that the vegan meat had been replicated carefully with informed suggestions from chefs, butchers, and food technologists.

Future Aspirations:

The firm told the media portal that it looked forward to sending the meat to Israeli restaurants in the next month. The Israeli startup also aspired to export vegan meat to European countries by next year. They also aim at supplying the plant-based meat to supermarkets by 2022. The CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, told a media portal that their plant-based meat was the world’s first 3D-printed steak that could pass the test of a steak. He also felt that his company had touched a milestone as they could now print plant-based meat on a large scale. He claimed that the taste and texture of the vegan meat were ‘amazing.’

Price and features:

Talking about the price of the vegan meat, the CEO of Redefine Meat said that this plant-based meat would cost the same as other similar meats. According to a media portal, the Israeli startup invited the Israeli star chef, Assaf Granit to their office for the tasting of the new vegan meat. After tasting the meat, the star-chef said that eight out of ten people would not be able to point out the difference between actual meat and the plant-based meat produced by Redefine Meat. As of date, vegan meat has become one of the most searched food items on the internet.

