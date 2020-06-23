Anushka Sharma on China's annual dog meat fair: 'what will it take for them to learn?'

The ten-day-long annual dog meat fair in China has opened while violating the government campaign of improving the situation of animals in the country. However, reportedly, the activists are keeping their fingers crossed that the days are limited. An avid animal lover and supporter, actress Anushka Sharma shared the piece of news on social media and vented her anger on the same.

Anushka Sharma raises her voice against dog meat fair in China

The actress who leaves no stone unturned to voice her anger against animal cruelty shared the piece of news on her Instagram story and asked people to learn from their mistakes. While captioning, she wrote, “What will it take for them to learn.” The controversial festival that takes place in the southwestern city of Yulin witnesses thousands of visitors every year but activists have said that its popularity is now dipping. The Chinese government is now exploring new legislation to halt the trade and assure the protection of the pet animals. Therefore, the campaigners are hoping that 2020 will be the last year when the dog meat festival takes place in the country.

Read: China: Annual Dog Meat Festival Begins Amid COVID-19, Activists Hope This To Be Last Year

Read: A Plush Apartment To Having Her Own Brand, Anushka Sharma Owns These Expensive Things

While talking to an international media agency, the Chinese policy specialist with an animal rights group called the Humane Society International Peter Li has said that ‘Yulin will change’. According to him the fate of the dog-meat festival is doomed to alter not only because of the animal welfare but also the health and safety of the humans. Amid the coronavirus outbreak which is speculated to have been originated from China’s ‘sea-food’ market in Wuhan, Peter said that mass gathering in Yulin for the purchase of dog meats poses a ‘significant health risk’ and it also acts as a 'breeding ground for a pandemic'.

The deadly virus, which is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats before crossing into humans in a market in the city of Wuhan, has forced China to reassess its relationship with animals, and it has vowed to ban the wildlife trade. According to reports, in April, Shenzhen became the first city in China to ban the consumption of dogs, with others are expected to follow the footsteps.

Read: Deepika Padukone's 'Piku', Anushka Sharma's 'NH10': Movies With Strong Female Characters

Read: Anushka Sharma On 'Bulbbul': Everyone Who Has Been Wronged Will Relate To It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.