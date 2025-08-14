Independence Day 2025: Try Out These Amazing Plant-Based Snacks On This Independence Day For ‘Healthy’ Celebrations

Updated 14 August 2025 at 21:19 IST
India is gearing up for its 79th Independence Day, and people celebrate this special day by preparing and enjoying traditional dishes that represent regional cuisines, cultural identity and the spirit of togetherness, incorporating the colours of the Indian flag.
To keep your spirits high for this special day, you can munch on plant-based snacks that are not only delicious but also healthy.
Sprout chaat is a vibrant and nutritious snack which can be made by sprouting lentils or beans mixed with tomatoes, onions and chaat masala. This chaat is a vibrant and nutritious snack that is high in protein and fibre.
Oatmeal is a fantastic plant-based snack that can easily be made to boost your energy. Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps lower harmful cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. To enhance the nutritional value, simply add your favourite fruits and nuts.
Cucumbers are a refreshing plant-based snack that are perfect for a hot Independence Day celebration. To make this simple recipe, all you need is to slice cucumbers and top them with hummus or tzatziki for a falvourful dip. They are low in calories but packed with water, which makes them ideal for hydration.
Apples are rich in fibre and phytonutrients, which help to reduce the levels of harmful cholesterol and contribute to heart health. An apple platter can easily be enjoyed in a variety of ways, whether sliced, paired with nut butter, or served alongside cheese for a balanced and delicious snack.
Makhanas are a delicious and light snack that can be roasted or popped. They are known for their low content in calories and saturated fats, making them a guilt-free a option. Makahna’s are also rich in protein, which provides carbohydrates, making them an ideal snack for energy.
These plant-based snacks are the best choice to eat on Independence Day as they offer high nutritional value and a delicious alternative to traditional heavy meals.
