Japan Ambassador Tries Bihar's Authentic Litti Chokha, Locals Suggest To Try This Instead

Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono, who is currently visiting Bihar , delighted internet users with a recent post on X, where he was seen enjoying the state's iconic dish, litti chokha.

Sharing his experience online, he praised the beloved delicacy, calling it “world-famous,” and even added a local touch by declaring in Bhojpuri, Gajab swad ba, which translates to great taste.

In the caption of his April 14 post on X, Ono wrote, “Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha—Gajab Swad Ba!”

While his post quickly won hearts on the internet, many locals suggested that Japan’s Ambassador should try other delicacies from the state during his visit.

From champaran-style mutton to cholle bhature, locals suggest Ono to explore more food from the state

“Sir, there are lots of Bihari recipes which are equally delicious as Litti Chokha, please try them also," wrote an internet user.

Recommending Ono, another user states, “I highly recommend trying the Champaran-style mutton from Bihar; it's a delicious dish that you won't regret experiencing!”

Another chimes in by writing," Try cholle bhature, you will forget overrated litti chokha."