Time To Ditch Your Plastic And Wooden Cutting Boards? Clinical Dietitian Reveals Why She Switched To Steel

Cutting boards - chopping boards- are an essential part of every kitchen; without them, meal prep would be a messy hassle.

Cutting your favourite fruits and vegetables without a proper board can create unnecessary mess, adding to your household chores and wasting valuable time.

With so many options on the market, chopping boards are available in a variety of materials, including plastic, wood, and steel, each with its own strengths and considerations.

Wooden chopping board. Image: Pexels

In a recent experiment by an enthusiastic clinical dietitian, an ideal option emerged, one that might just convince you to rethink your current cutting board choice.

Shweta J Panchal, Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist, took to Instagram to address a common kitchen dilemma, captioning her post, "Plastic, wooden, or steel chopping boards? Which one’s the safest? As a Clinical Dietitian & Nutritionist, I get asked this all the time! Which chopping board is best for your health and hygiene?"

In the accompanying video, she explains that she had been using a wooden chopping board until her own research led her to question the safety of commonly available materials like plastic and wood.

To her surprise, even commercially sold wooden boards could pose health risks. That’s when she decided to make the switch to a steel chopping board.

Speaking about the benefits of steel, she says, "It’s very easy to clean and maintain, but the most important thing for me is that it’s a sustainable option. Unlike plastic or wood, you don’t have to replace it over time."