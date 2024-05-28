Advertisement

As summer heats up in India, the high temperatures and humidity can take a toll on your health, skin, and appetite. Drawing inspiration from Japan, where cold noodles and refreshing beverages are popular summer staples, here are three must-try recipes that are easy to prepare and perfect for beating the heat. With cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh experiencing increasingly high temperatures, these Japanese dishes offer a delightful way to stay cool and satisfied.

Hiyashi Chukka (Cold Ramen)

Ingredients:

Ramen Noodles, Blanched: 100g

Honey Dew Melon: 25g

Cucumber: 25g

Crab Sticks: 2

Deshelled Prawn: 1

Wakame Seaweed: 1 tsp

Advertisement

For Sauce:

Stock: 200ml

Soy Sauce: 30ml

Rice Vinegar: 30ml

Sesame Oil: 5ml

Sugar: 40g

Sesame Seeds: 5g

Japanese Mustard Paste: 2g

Advertisement

Method:

Prepare Ingredients: Soak wakame, slice cucumber and melon, shred crab sticks, blanch and marinate prawn, and chill blanched ramen.

Make Sauce: Heat stock with soy sauce and sugar until dissolved. Cool, add rice vinegar and sesame oil, then chill in the freezer.

Chill Plate: Place the noodle plate in the freezer for 15 minutes.

Assemble Noodles: Drain water from chilled noodles and place them on the plate.

Add Toppings: Arrange cucumber, melon, crab sticks, and prawn on top of the noodles.

Serve: Pour chilled sauce over the toppings, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve with Japanese mustard paste.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Rosie Rosie (Floral Whiskey Cocktail)

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Whiskey: 45ml

Aperol: 10ml

Apple Soju: 30ml

Lemon Juice: 4-5 drops

Rose Cordial: 45ml

Method:

Advertisement

Chill Glass: Take a tall fancy glass and chill it.

Decorate: Adorn the glass with dehydrated rose petals.

Mix Ingredients: In a cocktail mixer, combine all ingredients.

Stir: Stir well with ice cubes (6-7 gentle stirs).

Pour: Pour into the chilled glass over a block of clear ice.

Garnish: Garnish with rose petals.

Image credit: Unsplash

Pom Pom Lime (Pomegranate Gin Cocktail)

Ingredients:

Gin: 45ml

Mastiha: 15ml

Pomegranate Cordial: 30ml

Mint Leaves: 4-5

Lemon Juice: 10ml

Stillabunt: 3-4 drops

Advertisement

Method:

Chill Glass: Take a coupe glass and chill it.

Shake Ingredients: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake well with ice.

Dry Shake: Strain into another shaker and dry shake for a creamy consistency.

Strain and Serve: Strain into the chilled glass.

Garnish: Garnish with printed rice paper and a mint leaf.



Advertisement