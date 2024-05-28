Updated May 27th, 2024 at 23:08 IST
Japanese Recipes To Help You Cool Off This Summer
With places in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab & UP experiencing increasingly high temperatures, these Japanese dishes offer a delightful way to stay cool.
As summer heats up in India, the high temperatures and humidity can take a toll on your health, skin, and appetite. Drawing inspiration from Japan, where cold noodles and refreshing beverages are popular summer staples, here are three must-try recipes that are easy to prepare and perfect for beating the heat. With cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh experiencing increasingly high temperatures, these Japanese dishes offer a delightful way to stay cool and satisfied.
Hiyashi Chukka (Cold Ramen)
Ingredients:
Ramen Noodles, Blanched: 100g
Honey Dew Melon: 25g
Cucumber: 25g
Crab Sticks: 2
Deshelled Prawn: 1
Wakame Seaweed: 1 tsp
For Sauce:
Stock: 200ml
Soy Sauce: 30ml
Rice Vinegar: 30ml
Sesame Oil: 5ml
Sugar: 40g
Sesame Seeds: 5g
Japanese Mustard Paste: 2g
Method:
Prepare Ingredients: Soak wakame, slice cucumber and melon, shred crab sticks, blanch and marinate prawn, and chill blanched ramen.
Make Sauce: Heat stock with soy sauce and sugar until dissolved. Cool, add rice vinegar and sesame oil, then chill in the freezer.
Chill Plate: Place the noodle plate in the freezer for 15 minutes.
Assemble Noodles: Drain water from chilled noodles and place them on the plate.
Add Toppings: Arrange cucumber, melon, crab sticks, and prawn on top of the noodles.
Serve: Pour chilled sauce over the toppings, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve with Japanese mustard paste.
Rosie Rosie (Floral Whiskey Cocktail)
Ingredients:
Whiskey: 45ml
Aperol: 10ml
Apple Soju: 30ml
Lemon Juice: 4-5 drops
Rose Cordial: 45ml
Method:
Chill Glass: Take a tall fancy glass and chill it.
Decorate: Adorn the glass with dehydrated rose petals.
Mix Ingredients: In a cocktail mixer, combine all ingredients.
Stir: Stir well with ice cubes (6-7 gentle stirs).
Pour: Pour into the chilled glass over a block of clear ice.
Garnish: Garnish with rose petals.
Pom Pom Lime (Pomegranate Gin Cocktail)
Ingredients:
Gin: 45ml
Mastiha: 15ml
Pomegranate Cordial: 30ml
Mint Leaves: 4-5
Lemon Juice: 10ml
Stillabunt: 3-4 drops
Method:
Chill Glass: Take a coupe glass and chill it.
Shake Ingredients: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake well with ice.
Dry Shake: Strain into another shaker and dry shake for a creamy consistency.
Strain and Serve: Strain into the chilled glass.
Garnish: Garnish with printed rice paper and a mint leaf.
