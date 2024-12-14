Published 03:58 IST, December 14th 2024
Jeff Bezos’ Visit To Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Felt Like A ‘Pilgrimage’
Bezos’ visit has only added to the restaurant’s growing reputation, blending culinary artistry with cultural homage.
Renowned chef Vikas Khanna’s newly opened restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City has quickly become a favorite among celebrities. Recently, the restaurant was honoured with the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award, solidifying its place in the culinary world.
In a noteworthy event, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez and close friends, visited the Bungalow.
Posting a photo alongside the couple, Khanna expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying, “When Jeff Bezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage, it filled my heart with pure joy and pride.”
During the visit, Bezos and his group were treated to an exquisite menu featuring diverse Indian delicacies. In a separate post, Khanna detailed the dishes served, which included Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, Udipi’s Ananas Menaskai, Gujarati Tindora Pickle, Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding, Odisha’s Guguni Chaat, Indore-Inspired Dahi Kebab, Dogra Cuisine-Inspired Chicken Anarkali, Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee, Sindhi-Style Achari Aloo, Gulab Jamun Ice Cream with Millet, Chocolate Cake and Ahmedabad ki Saunf.
Sharing the experience on X (formerly Twitter), Khanna wrote, “@JeffBezos was treated to a taste of India,” highlighting the unique flavours and regional diversity presented in the meal. The event has only added to the restaurant’s growing reputation, blending culinary artistry with cultural homage.
