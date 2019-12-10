Sanjeev Kapoor's Vast Business Empire, Chain Of Restaurants And Net Worth

Famous for his expertise in Indian fine dining and robust Asian flavours, chef Sanjeev Kapoor is considered as one of the most sought-after names in the Indian culinary industry. An author to dozens of cookbooks, Sanjeev Kapoor is one of the few Indian chefs who has managed to modify traditional Indian cuisine with modern twists. Apart from cookbooks and television shows, Sanjeev Kapoor is also famous for his skills as a businessman. Here are some details about the popular celebrity chef’s experience in the business venture.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s business life

Over the years, Sanjeev Kapoor has juggled many hats. Apart from being an author, the popular celebrity chef is now an entrepreneur and a host to his own cooking channel, FoodFood. Selling premium cookware and appliances brand to owning a chain of restaurants across India and abroad, Sanjeev Kapoor’s net worth is rumoured to be more than $10 million. Apart from his successful business ventures, Sanjeev Kapoor has also authored more than 150 bestselling cookbooks. The 55-year-old celebrity chef has got books published mostly in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. Recently, Sanjeev Kapoor launched his very own mobile application, Sanjeev Kapoor Official App. The motive behind the launch of his own application was to provide food enthusiasts a platform to stay connected with him.

