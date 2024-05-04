Advertisement

In the hot summer season, there's nothing quite as refreshing as sipping on a chilled lemon cooler. Bursting with zesty flavour and cooling properties, lemon coolers are the perfect thirst-quenchers to keep you hydrated and energised all season long. From classic lemonade to creative twists on the traditional recipe, here are some delightful lemon cooler recipes that you can relish in the summer heat.

Classic lemonade

There's a reason why classic lemonade remains a timeless favourite—it's simple, refreshing, and bursting with tangy goodness. To make classic lemonade, combine freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar, and water in a pitcher. Stir until the sugar is dissolved, then chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Serve over ice with a slice of lemon for a quintessential summer treat.

Sparkling lemonade

Take your lemonade to the next level by adding a splash of sparkling water or soda water. The effervescence adds a delightful fizz to the drink, making it even more refreshing and thirst-quenching. Simply mix equal parts lemonade and sparkling water, adjust the sweetness to taste, and serve over ice for a bubbly twist on a classic favourite.

Minty lemon cooler

Infuse your lemonade with the cool, refreshing flavour of mint for a twist on the traditional recipe. Muddle fresh mint leaves with sugar in the bottom of a pitcher, then add freshly squeezed lemon juice and water. Stir well to combine, then refrigerate until chilled. Serve over ice with a sprig of mint for a vibrant and invigorating drink that's perfect for hot summer days.

Honey lemonade

For a natural and healthier alternative to sugar, sweeten your lemonade with honey instead. Mix together freshly squeezed lemon juice, honey, and water until well combined. Adjust the sweetness to taste, then chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Honey adds a subtle sweetness and depth of flavour to the lemonade, making it a deliciously refreshing choice for summer refreshment.

Lemon iced tea

Combine the classic flavours of lemonade and iced tea for a refreshing and thirst-quenching beverage that's perfect for summer sipping. Brew your favourite tea (black tea or green tea works well) and let it cool to room temperature. Stir in freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar or honey to taste, and chill in the refrigerator until cold. Serve over ice with a lemon wedge for a deliciously refreshing twist on a summer classic.