Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Masala Chai Declared The Second Best Non-alcoholic Beverage In The World: Know Its Recipe, Benefits

Masala chai does hold a special place in the heart of every Indian. Now, it has been declared the second best non-alcoholic beverage in the world by TasteAtlas.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
One of India’s most popular beverages, Masala chai, has now been ranked as the second best non-alcoholic beverages in the world. This comes in as food guide TasteAtlas released a list of the best non-alcoholic beverages in the world. Masala chai does hold a special place in the heart of every Indian. 

There is no denying how a hot cup of tea always comforts the soul, regardless of the weather or the situation. Even though the origins of masala chai are not completely known, it became popular in India during the British era. However, over the years, the dish has evolved with new additions. 

Many herbs and spices have been used to make this therapeutic beverage. Also, it comes with multiple health benefits. 

TasteAtlas also revealed the key spices which are needed to make it perfectly. Have a look.

Cardamom 

In order to make it full of flavour, make sure you add cardamom to the beverage. It can be used in two ways: Either you crush it or you use cardamom powder. 

Black peppercorns 

This spice adds a spicy and peppery flavour to your beverage. However, make sure you crush your peppercorns right before adding it to your chai. 

Cinnamon 

Cinnamon is added for that truly satisfying aroma. Along with masala chai, it makes for the most perfect combination. Either directly add cinnamon sticks to boiling water or use cinnamon powder. 

Further, you can also use spices like ginger, cloves, star anise, and more. 

Recipe

To prepare the most basic masala chai, make chai masala by blending all the spices required. To make it special, add half tsp of black pepper and cut a vanilla bean pod down the middle and submerge it into the spices. 

Preparation method 

  • Boil the water in a saucepan at medium heat. Use star anise, loves, fennel, green cardamom, and tea bags/tea leaves. 
  • Once the water is boiling, lower the heat and brew the tea for 7-8 minutes on low heat. Keep mixing it occasionally. 
  • Add milk and sugar, mix well and brew for another 5 minutes.
  • Switch off the heat.
  • Remove tea bags from the tea and strain them into a jug.

Benefits of masala chai

Helps boost energy 

The black tea leaves have caffeine which can help wake you up and energize. It also improves brain and heart health.

Boosts immunity 

Cardamom contains a high amount of vitamin C that promotes immune health.

Fights bacteria 

These spices have antibacterial properties which help in fighting off pathogens.

Helps in digestion 

The ginger present in your masala chai aids in digestion and also enhances circulation and oxygen in the organs. Chai also helps support digestion, lowers blood sugar levels, and promotes cardiovascular health.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

