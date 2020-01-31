Metabolism Myths And Misconceptions That You Need To Know About To Make Healthier Choices

Your metabolism is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is the key to make your daily life run effectively. Nowadays, consuming particular food or drinks, fasting, heavy workouts, and many other such myths have confused and misled people. There are several myths surrounding metabolism that need to be clear up. Here are a few of them listed.

Eating less is better

It seems easy to believe that consuming less food will positively affect your metabolism. In fact, the truth is the exact opposite. Consuming less food pushes your body into starvation mode, which is not helpful if you also plan to lose weight. It is thus very important to eat properly so that you are able to build up sufficient energy.

Increase workouts

Working out on a daily basis is good for health. But if you tend to work out more believing that it will improve your metabolism; then you are wrong. Too much exercise will push your body into an inflammatory, stressful condition, and your hormones will also be out of order, which will again mess with your metabolism.

Men and women have equal metabolism

Men and women are biologically extremely different. They are dissimilar in size and hormones. This, in turn, means that metabolism is not the same for men and women.

Green tea increases metabolism

The biggest myth is that regular intake of green tea increases your metabolism. However, the truth is the proper intake of food that includes the right amount of carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins will truly affect your metabolism.

Proper intake of fruits and vegetables is required for increasing your metabolism. Even your digestive system plays a very significant role to increase or decrease your metabolism.

So what exactly you can do to improve metabolism?

Drink enough water

Take your meal only when you are hungry, binge eating or snacking will not help

Drink less alcohol

Vitamins help by improving the ability to transport carbs and fat from your bloodstream into your cells

