Mexican Coffee Shops Rename The Americano To Mexicano: Here's Why

Americano To Mexicano: Next time you swing by a Mexican coffee shop, order a 'Mexicano' instead of an ‘Americano’, as they'll only get it if you speak their language.

Renaming the Café Americano, a shot of espresso with added water, is gaining traction in Mexico amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Americano To Mexicano

As reported by CNN, this rebranding is seen as a subtle act of rebellion against unpopular US government policies.

And many of those who are supporting the name change are showing frustration with the United States' crackdown on immigration, and also the criminalization of undocumented migrants.

In a video published by the leading news company on April 16, Scarlett Lindeman, owner of Café Cicatriz, expresses support for the change, saying that if her staff want to rename the Americano to Mexicano, they’re free to do so because “words really carry power."

Americano To Mexicano. Image: Pexels

Americano To Canadiano

Previously, in a similar move, Canadian coffee shops renamed the traditional Americano to Canadiano, but for a completely different reason.