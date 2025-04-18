sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 18th 2025, 15:48 IST

Mexican Coffee Shops Rename The Americano To Mexicano: Here's Why

Renaming the Café Americano, a shot of espresso with added water, is gaining traction in Mexico amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Americano To Mexicano.
Americano To Mexicano. | Image: Pexels

Americano To Mexicano: Next time you swing by a Mexican coffee shop, order a 'Mexicano' instead of an ‘Americano’, as they'll only get it if you speak their language.

As reported by CNN, this rebranding is seen as a subtle act of rebellion against unpopular US government policies.

And many of those who are supporting the name change are showing frustration with the United States' crackdown on immigration, and also the criminalization of undocumented migrants.

In a video published by the leading news company on April 16, Scarlett Lindeman, owner of Café Cicatriz, expresses support for the change, saying that if her staff want to rename the Americano to Mexicano, they’re free to do so because “words really carry power."

Americano To Mexicano. Image: Pexels

Americano To Canadiano

Previously, in a similar move, Canadian coffee shops renamed the traditional Americano to Canadiano, but for a completely different reason.

The trend was started by Kicking Horse Coffee, a British Columbia-based café and roastery, as a playful nod to national branding. However, it later sparked controversy surrounding food identity, roots, and culture, ultimately leading Kicking Horse Coffee to delete the post.

Published April 18th 2025, 11:58 IST