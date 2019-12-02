Momos Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Tasty Dish Without A Steamer

Momos are now a new favourite of many Indians, especially the people from Delhi. Making momos is not rocket science, and anyone can make it. While some feel that the steamer is the utmost requirement, one can make momos without it too. Here is a simple recipe of how to make momos without a steamer-

Ingredients

For dough

One cup of flour

One tablespoon of oil

One cup of water

For filling

Four teaspoons of chopped cabbage

One grated carrot

One grated onion

Two tablespoons of mashed paneer

Two teaspoons of chopped green Coriander leave

One teaspoon of oil

Salt

One tap Soya sauce

Half teaspoon of Ginger/Garlic (optional)

How to make momos without a steamer

Step 1

Take flour and add some water to it. Start making the dough and make sure that the dough is not thick. Now, apply some oil on the dough and start mashing even further for at least a few minutes so that it is evenly mixed and then cover and leave it for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Now take a deep-fry pan and start heating the oil on medium heat. Then add Ginger/Garlic in it and fry the mixture properly. Now start adding cabbage, carrot, and onion one-by-one and let them fry well. Make sure to stir and not let them stick to the pan. Now, add enough salt, soya sauce, and fry them nicely, and after frying, put the mashed paneer and mix it entirely in it. Add some coriander leaves and after mixing everything properly for a minute more, take out the deep-fry pan and allow it to cool down.

Step 3

Take the dough now and start rolling the dough into a sheet-like appearance. Put the filling and close it nicely. Now the tricky part. To make the Momos without a steamer, one can fill water in a container and allow it to boil. Now apply oil on the strainer and keep the momos on it. Keep the strainer over it and cover the container. After 20 minutes, take out the readied momos and enjoy it with chilli sauce or whatever that suits.

