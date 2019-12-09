Mumbai | Best Wine Places In Mumbai That You Must Check Out

Mumbai has seen several bars and resto-bars opening in recent years, which are becoming some of the coolest hangout places for the crowd. The city has restaurants that have truly pushed the envelope when it comes to wine. Wine is a symbolic pattern of California and is widely produced in countries like Italy, Spain, France, the United States, and China. However, some places in Mumbai are truly proving their wine worth by producing some fine wines inspired by these international states. Here are some of the best wine serving places in Mumbai you must check out:

Also Read | Best Places For Thin Crust Pizzas In Mumbai To Binge On This Weekend

Best wine places in Mumbai

The Tasting Room, Lower Parel

The Tasting Room is one of the best wine serving places located in South Bombay. Tasting Room has a variety of spaces depending on how much privacy you want. There’s the 6-seater wooden bench-table right up front, a tall table with bar stools in a corner at the far end and the plush sofas at the back.

Also Read | Cheesecake: Best creamy and buttery cheesecakes to try in Mumbai

Vetro, The Oberoi, Nariman Point

If you wish to go lavish and fancy, Vetro by the Oberoi should be on your list. The Oberoi is known for its special feature for wine tasting. They have a separate tasting room where you are encouraged to taste the wine before you even sit down for dinner. The restaurant also offers a range of Italian wines.

Also Read | Mumbai | Best Hot Chocolate Cafes in Mumbai you must visit

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar West

Olive Bar & Kitchen is a restaurant and bar located in the suburbs of Mumbai, Khar west. Olive’s wine list covers the globe with a range of styles of wines from both the old and new worlds. With an impressive 20 odd wines by the glass with an additional 60 by the bottle.

Also Read | Rajma: Various tips to cook the tasty North Indian recipe at home

Indigo Delicatessen, Colaba

Indigo Delicatessen is a perfect match for casual dining. The resto-bar has a varied range of wines to pair with delicious culinary food. They’ve got a great list including 17 wines by the glass that are particular about storage and have knowledgeable service staff.

The Wine Rack, Lower Parel

If you are looking for a perfect go-to date place, The Wine Rack can be your go. The place looks classy with its interior decor. And if you're a true blue wine lover, try their rose wines. The Australian Chardonnay and the Blanco Vivo from Spain should be on your must-try list.