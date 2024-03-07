Must-visit Delhi Eateries That Serve The Best Momos

Advertisement

Delhi, a city well-known to be of interest to some of the top names in the culinary world like Gordon Ramsey, has been an experiential place when it comes to exploring momos, a steamed filled dumpling popular among Tibetians and Nepalis. Momos these days are synonymous with street food, yet there are well-known eateries that offer a tasting unlike others.

Dolma Aunty Momos

Inside Lajpat Nagar market, Dolma Aunty's momo stall has achieved legendary status among Delhi's food lovers. Renowned for their juicy, flavourful dumpling and steamed wrappers, these momos are a must-try for those seeking an authentic Tibetan experience.

Momo Mia!

For those venturing into the heart of Delhi University's North Campus, Momo Mia! offers a wide array of momos from tandoori to afghani styles, each variant is a culinary delight, making it a popular spot among students and foodies alike.

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

In an inviting ambiance reminiscent of the Himalayas, Yeti specialises in curating Tibetan and Nepalese cuisine. Their momos, celebrated for their delicate flavors and rich, soft fillings, are commendable right from the first bite.

Hunger Strike

A gem in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Amar Colony, Hunger Strike is famous for its tantalising tandoori momos. Smothered in an undisclosed blend of spices and grilled to perfection, these momos provide a smoky, spicy kick.