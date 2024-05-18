Advertisement

Social media is brimming with health claims, making it challenging to separate fact from fiction. One such claim suggests that eating a peeled apple daily can relieve period pain and boost mood. We explored this to uncover the truth.

Dr Ayush Shukla, MBBS, said, "If anything, barring the troubles of any wax coating, pesticides, critter refuse, the peel contributes to dietary fibre. Great for the heart, great for diabetic management."

Understanding mood fluctuations during periods

Mood swings during menstruation are influenced by hormonal changes, neurotransmitter activity, and various physiological and psychological factors. While diets can affect your overall well-being, it is not the only factor that impacts mood during menstruation.

Image credit: Unsplash

Can peeled apples improve mood?

Apples are packed with nutrients that may help regulate mood. They are rich in vitamin C, essential for producing serotonin, known as the "feel-good" hormone, as per a Healthline report. While these nutrients might aid in mood enhancement, it's crucial to consider other dietary and lifestyle factors as well.

Incorporating lifestyle changes

For overall well-being, especially during menstruation, a balanced diet is key. This diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Regular physical activity, stress management techniques like mindfulness or meditation, and adequate sleep are also important for emotional stability.

While eating a peeled apple daily may offer some benefits due to its nutritional content, it is not a standalone solution for period pain or mood swings. A holistic approach, involving a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle practices, is essential for effectively managing these symptoms.