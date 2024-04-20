No-Churn Homemade Ice Cream Recipes For Summer

Advertisement

When the sun is blazing and temperatures are soaring, there's nothing quite like a scoop of homemade ice cream to cool you down and satisfy your sweet cravings. And the best part? You don't even need a churner to whip up delicious batches of creamy goodness. With a few simple ingredients and a little bit of patience, you can create homemade ice cream that rivals your favorite store-bought varieties. Here are three no-churn ice cream recipes to try this summer:

Classic vanilla ice cream

Enjoy the summer afternoons digging on classic vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla ice cream | Image: Unsplash

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl, whip heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

2. In a separate bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract.

3. Gently fold the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture until well combined.

4. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container and smooth the top with a spatula.

5. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm.

6. Serve scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream in cones or bowls and enjoy!

Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

Combine two favourite flavours chocolate chip and cookie dough to get a winner.

Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream | Image: Unsplash

Method

1. Follow the same steps as the classic vanilla ice cream recipe to whip the cream and combine it with the condensed milk and vanilla extract.

2. Gently fold chopped cookie dough pieces into the ice cream mixture.

3. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container and smooth the top.

4. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm.

5. Indulge in creamy chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream straight from the freezer.

Strawberry swirl ice cream

Want something fruity and tart at the same time? This is the ice cream of your dreams.

Strawberry swirl ice cream | Image: Unsplash

Method

1. In a small bowl, mix strawberry puree with sugar until well combined. Set aside.

2. Whip heavy whipping cream in a large mixing bowl until stiff peaks form.

3. In another bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract.

4. Gently fold the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture.

5. Pour half of the ice cream mixture into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container.

6. Spoon half of the strawberry puree on top and swirl it with a knife.

7. Repeat with the remaining ice cream mixture and strawberry puree.

8. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm.

9. Scoop up creamy strawberry swirl ice cream and enjoy the fruity goodness!