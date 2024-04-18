Advertisement

In India, fasting is a widespread practice across various regions and religions, observed during different festivals and holy days. Fasting traditions vary based on regional and cultural influences, but certain foods are commonly prepared during these periods. These foods follow specific dietary guidelines, avoiding grains, and certain vegetables. Instead, people opt for ingredients like potatoes, buckwheat, and fresh fruits. Here are five Indian cuisines to enjoy during fasting periods.

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a fasting dish made from soaked sabudana, potatoes, and peanuts. Sabudanas are rinsed and soaked until they swell up. The dish is then cooked with cumin seeds, green chilies, and chopped potatoes in oil until the potatoes soften. Crushed peanuts add a crunch and enhance the dish's flavour.

Kuttu ki puri and aloo ki sabzi

Kuttu ki puri and aloo ki sabzi are a classic combination during fasting. Kuttu ki puri is a deep-fried bread made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta). It's mixed with a bit of water, salt, and occasionally ajwain (carom seeds) for added flavour. The dough is rolled out and fried until crisp and golden. Served alongside is aloo ki sabzi, a simple yet delicious potato curry seasoned with cumin seeds, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and coriander powder.

Singhara atta pakoras

Singhara atta pakoras are a popular fasting snack made from water chestnut flour (singhara atta). The flour is mixed with water, chopped green chilies, and spices to form a smooth batter. Thin slices of vegetables like potatoes or paneer are dipped in the batter and deep-fried until crispy.

Farali dhokla

Farali dhokla is a steamed savoury cake made from sama rice (barnyard millet) or kuttu flour, both of which are allowed during fasting. The batter is prepared by mixing the flour with yogurt, water, and spices such as cumin and green chilies. The mixture is then steamed until it sets and becomes spongy.

Vrat wale chawal

Vrat wale chawal, or fasting rice, is typically made from samak rice (barnyard millet) or moriya (foxtail millet). These grains are allowed during fasting as they are not considered regular rice. The rice is cooked with cumin seeds, green chilies, and chopped potatoes in ghee or oil. The result is a light, fragrant dish that pairs well with yogurt or a simple curry.