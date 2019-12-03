Dragon Fruit: Benefits Of Eating This Antioxidant-rich Fruit and Including It In Your Diet

Dragon fruit is a citrus and tropical fruit which is also known as pitahaya or strawberry pear. As it is vibrant in colour, it is also said that it gives your skin that red and glowing look. It has become a popular fruit among foodies and health-conscious people. So, according to medical evidence, here are five health benefits of dragon fruit-

Benefits of eating Dragon fruit and including it in your diet

Vitamin C

Dragon fruit, with an abundance of vitamin C contents in it, is good for your health. It helps in aiding the absorption of iron by the body, strengthens the immunity system, make your teeth healthy due to its collagen production, and also make your skin glow and makes it fresh. According to medical experts, dragon fruit is consumed by patients suffering from Dengue or Malaria, as it keeps the germs away and helps them from recovering fast.

Skin Care

Dragon fruit is a natural remedy for your skincare and beauty tips. Due to its high antioxidant content and vitamins, this exotic fruit can work wonders for your skin. Ancient beauty practices in the Southeast Asian countries say that preparing a paste of this magical fruit and applying it on the face regularly can help you make your skin look young. It can also treat your acne and sunburn very effectively.

Antioxidant-Rich

The phytonutrient properties of this fruit can offer you your much-needed amount of antioxidants. According to doctors and medical reports, Dragon fruit is very nutritious with lots of antioxidants which helps in fighting free radicals that damage your cells that at times lead to cancer. A diet that includes high antioxidants is termed to be healthy for your heart.

High in Fibre

According to a study at the University of Leeds done by researchers, increasing the consumption of fibre-rich foods might lower the risk of both coronary heart disease (CHD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This magical fruit helps in maintaining blood pressure and weight also.

Heart Healthy

As mentioned above, that dragon fruit is a good source of dietary fibre and antioxidants. Thus, it is great for your heart. It keeps your heart healthy and young by proper blood circulation. It makes you strong enough to fight against plaque clogging up in the arteries in the body.

