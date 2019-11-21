Ooty: Best Places To Dine In On Your Trip To The Queen Of Hill Stations

Located in Tamil Nadu, the mesmerising meadows, soothing environment and tea gardens of Ooty attract travel bugs around the world. Officially known as Udagamandalam, the resort town is surrounded by the Nilgiri hills. The place offers some of the best places to dine in, making the place all the more desirable. Here is a list of some of the best places to dine in Ooty.

Best eateries in Ooty

Sidewalk Café

Sidewalk Café is one of the finest places to have some mouth-watering food. It is located at Hotel Nahar. The café will captivate you with its beautiful paintings and ambiance. It serves some of the best Italian food in the town. They always keep the taste of tourists in their mind that maintains their reputation. Lasagna and Pizza are some of the most recommended food items by the visitors.

Ooty Coffee House

Starting your day with a cup of perfect coffee brings a curve on your face and sets the day straight. Ooty Coffee House serves the best coffee in the picturesque hill-station. It has maintained the touch and flavor of South-Indian culture. It is located at the Uppar Bazaar near Elk hill. Apart from coffee, Dosa is also a popular food item in this café.

Shinkow’s

Shinkow’s is one of the oldest restaurants in Ooty that was started in the year 1954. The place serves some of the best Chinese dishes. It is located at the Commissioners road next to Elk Hill. One must try their American Choppsuey and Bee Hoon Noodles. The place is budget-friendly and provides a decent atmosphere.

Earl’s Secret

Earl's secret is located inside a colonial-era bungalow on Commissioners road, giving it a vintage touch. The place serves some of the best Italian and Mughlai food. The kebabs and grill chicken are its specialties. The place will surely impress you with its charm in every way possible. The royal dishes from the chef’s kitchen make the tourists trace their way back to the restaurant.

