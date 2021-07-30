'Papad Aglio E Olio': Chef Makes Italian Classic Dish With An Indian Twist; Watch

Recently, fusion cuisine has gained in popularity. Classic dishes are being reinvented by chefs all over the world today. It is up to the foodies to decide if the dish is a success or not. Saransh Goila, an Indian chef, gave an example of this. In Italian, it is known as "Papad Aglio e Olio." When cooking pasta with olive oil, garlic, and cheese, it is called 'Aglio e Olio' Rather than pasta, Goila substituted papad, which is our favorite. The chef chops the papad into small pieces and boils it in olive oil, which he posts on Instagram. A few minutes later, he removes it from the oven and begins to prepare a simple sauce of olive oil and garlic.

"Papad aglio e olio. People are making chips with pasta so I thought why not make pasta with papad 😂 🍝 After all cooking has no boundaries. I dared myself and made this for lunch what was bound to fail ended up being VERY VERY TASTY! In all its desi-ness this papad pasta is the cheapest (Rs. 25-30) gluten-free copy of a pappardelle!.....Also few people in the morning guessed papad right in my post. I am just amazed with how many creative cooks already knew that this is possible." read the caption shared with the video. Take a look at the post:

Netizens' Reaction

Along with over 30,000 likes, the video received a number of comments and reactions. Most of them were baffled by the combination of Italian and indian. "I'll never look at pasta or papad the same way again," one user stated. Another user joked, "Italy aur Bharat ke sambhand khatre mein hain brooo." Netizens were eager to try this, and the majority did. It reminded them of 'pappardelle,' a thin pasta sheet.

Image: Saransh Golia's Instagram