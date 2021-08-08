Pastry Chef Shares Video While Making A Diving Chocolate Helmet; Clip Vows Netizens

Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon is known for his eye for details in his dishes, and his latest post further demonstrates that approach. His latest post further enhances the wonder that netizens feel while watching his stunning creations. The French Chef, who has almost 4 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of himself making a diving helmet out of chocolate recently. It was a chocolate dessert that was featured in his first video, but his second video showed how he made it. Here's the link to the video:

“It was about time I do a proper video of this little guy!”, wrote Guichon while posting the clip. “It is composed of a crunchy caramel base, a moist caramel sponge holding a soft passion fruit cremeux and surrounded by a fluffy caramel marshmallow, the core of the head is a super tender passion fruit coulis trapped in a soft caramel cremeux and a very light caramel mousse, the whole thing dipped in a thin layer of a crunchy milk chocolate”, he added, while discussing the ingredients and the process of making the dessert.

Netizens' React to the video

The two-minute video displays the effort involved in making the chocolate helmets and ends with the pastry chef biting into one. Over 11 lakh views have been credited to the clip since it was shared online. One user commented, "You always leave us speechless with your creativity 🤯💥 you really deserve to be the best chef pâtissier in the world." .While one was so impressed that they couldn't help but write, "Omg I just want to try one of your desserts just ONCE 😢 WAHHHHH".

Another user asked, "How much time does it take to plan these figures? Pretty creative.. keep going.". "I could watch you all day!! So so talented!!! Keep up the fabulous work", expressed the third user.