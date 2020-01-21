Pizza In A Mug: Prepare The Scrumptious Dish Under 5 Minutes In 5 Easy Steps

When you think about delicious Italian food, the first dish that comes to one's mind is pizza. Pizza is a popular Italian dish people across the world relish with great enthusiasm. You can make this flavoursome dish under five minutes in the comfort of your home. Take a look at the unbelievably easy pizza in a mug recipe.

Ingredients required for pizza in a mug recipe:

Pizza Sauce-Two tbsp

All-Purpose flour-Four to five tbsp

Mozzarella Cheese-Three tbsp

Baking Powder-Two tsp

Oregano for seasoning

Olives-Two

Baking Soda-Two tsp

Salt to taste

Chilli flakes for seasoning

Chilli Pepper for topping

Milk –Three tbsps

Olive Oil-One tbsp

Equipment Required: A microwave is a must in order to prepare any microwave recipes, especially this pizza in a mug recipe.

Make your pizza in a mug in just five easy steps:

1. Start by choosing the correct mug for this microwave pizza recipe. You need a microwave-safe mug, which is somewhat the size of a soup mug. Add four tbsp of all-purpose flour in it, neither more nor less. Then add baking powder and baking soda in the mug.

2. Mix all the ingredients well, then add salt to taste, according to your preference. Now add three tbsps of cold milk and one big tbsp of olive oil into the powder mix and stir continuously. Make sure you stir until you achieve a thick seamless consistency.

3. Now the base layer of pizza in a mug is ready. For the second layer add two tbsps of pizza sauce over the base layer of your pizza. Spread it evenly and cover the first layer entirely.

4. After completing the second pizza sauce layer, it's time to add the most loved ingredient in a pizza, the mozzarella cheese. Cover the pizza sauce layer with a lumpsum amount of shredded mozzarella cheese on top. Cover the third layer properly with mozzarella cheese, you can add or minimize the amount of cheese in your pizza in a mug recipe depending on your choice.

5. Now add the toppings of choice before finally leaving your mug pizza in the microwave. We are using sliced black olives and red chilli pepper in this recipe. After layering, add some oregano and chilli flakes to season your pizza and put in the microwave for one-two minutes at 1100w, and your pizza in a mug is ready to be served hot.

