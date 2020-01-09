Sev Puri Chaat: Here's An Easy 5-step Recipe To Make This Savoury Snack At Home

Sev Puri is a lip-smacking savoury snack that is often enjoyed before meals like a starter or during tea parties. It is a common food item, especially in North India. Sev puri is one such dish that you will find in almost every chaat menu across India. In Mumbai, there is no dearth of eatery joints serving this drool-worthy snack.

Sev puri is super easy to make and is a great food option to serve your family or guests during high tea. They are crispy, tasty and are really filling in nature. You can also serve this particular sev puris chat with toppings of your choice. Without any further ado, take a look at how you can make flavoursome sev puri at home by following some super easy steps.

Ingredients for sev puri chaat:

One Packet of Sev puri

Two Boiled potatoes

Some chopped coriander leaves

Chopped onions-two small sized

Red chilly powder-One tbsp

Chopped green chilly-two

Garam Masala- One tbsp

Chaat Masala-Two tsp

Salt to taste

Sev namkeen

Green mint chutney

Tamarind chutney

Sev puri chaat recipe

Sev Puri chaat recipe is a quick recipe that you can make in just five easy steps.

Step 1: Prepare the mash

In a glass bowl, mash all the boiled potatoes properly. Make sure the mash is consistent in texture and smooth. Once your mash is ready, add the chopped coriander leaves and chopped green chilly to it. Mix all the three ingredients well.

Step 2: Add all the spice

Starting with the chaat masala, add all the spices i.e. garam masala, red chilly powder, and salt. You can also add other spices based on your taste palate.

Step 3: Transfer the mash on sev puri

In a plate, add as many sev puris as you want. Minimum of six to seven sev puris must be there in one serving. After the potato mash is ready, transfer it in equal quantity on each sev puri with your fingers or with the help of a spoon. Make sure you layer the entire sev puri.

Step 4: Add onions and chutney

After you have layered all the sev puris with the potato mash, add some chopped onions on the top of each sev puri. Then add chutney of your choice to give it a delicious taste. You can add green mint chutney and tamarind chutney.

Step 5: Top it with sev

Once you top all the sev puris with chutney of your choice, add loose namkeen sev as the last ingredient on all the sev puris. Now your tasty sev puri chaat is ready to be served.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock