Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Power-Packed Protein: Chickpea Dishes To Fuel Your Healthy Vegetarian Diet

Adding chickpea dishes into your diet boosts your protein intake and provides essential nutrients too. Here are some dishes you can try.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chickpea dishes
Chickpea dishes | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans or chole, is a nutritional powerhouse packed with protein, fibre, and a range of essential vitamins and minerals. Whether you're a vegetarian or just looking to add more plant-based protein to your diet, chickpea dishes offer a delicious and versatile solution, right from breakfast to dinner. Here are some protein-rich chickpea dishes to elevate your meals.

Chickpea salad

Create a refreshing and protein-packed salad by combining chickpeas with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh onions, and herbs. Drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice, and add a pinch of salt and pepper for a light and satisfying meal.

Boiled chickpea salad | Image: Unsplash

Chickpea curry

A yummy and spicy chickpea curry or chana masala is a classic that never disappoints. Simmer chickpeas in a rich blend of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and an array of spices that you like. Garnish with dhaniya leaves and serve over rice or with warm roti and naan for a hearty, protein-rich dish.

Hummus

A versatile and nutritious spread, hummus is made by blending chickpeas with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Use it as a dip for veggies, spread it on whole-grain crackers, or use it as a sandwich or wrap filling for a tasty protein boost.

A bowl of homemade hummus | Image: Unsplash

Chickpea stir-fry

Create a quick and tasty stir-fry by tossing chickpeas with an assortment of seasonal vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. Add your favourite stir-fry sauce for a delicious and protein-rich dish that can be served over quinoa or brown rice.

Chickpea burger or patties

Whip up homemade chickpea burgers or patties by blending chickpeas with breadcrumbs, spices, and herbs. Pan-fry or bake until golden brown and serve on whole-grain buns with your favorite toppings for a satisfying and protein-rich veggie burger.

Chickpea and avocado wrap

Create a quick and satisfying wrap by filling a whole-grain tortilla with chickpeas, avocado slices, shredded lettuce, and a drizzle of your favorite dressing. This portable meal is perfect for a protein-rich lunch on the go.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

