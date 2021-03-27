Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant Sona's Menu: Here's How To Recreate The 'golgappa Shots'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has donned the businesswoman's hat and open her own restaurant in New York called Sona. The Indian restaurant was officially open for dining on March 27. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news of the opening of her restaurant with her fans and followers. She shared a slideshow of photos of the delicacies that are on the menu of this restaurant. Along with that, she also shared a few photos of the decor of Sona. In the caption of the post, she wrote, What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!" If one liked what the golgappa shots that were a part of the restaurant's menu had to offer but cannot travel there to taste, here's how you can recreate the same at home.

Priyanka Chopra's Sona restaurant's menu at home

One of the important dishes of the restaurant is the golgappa shots. The crips round puris with spicy and sweet chutney and a customised filling are the favourite dish of Indians. One can follow these steps to make golgappa at home.

Roast one cup of sooji and add to the bowl. Then, one cup maida should accompany the sooji. The dough is to be kneaded such that it be elastic and soft. The dough for the pain puri is ready. Then, small bits of the dough are to be flattened with the help of a rolling pin. One should ensure that while doing so, the puri should not crack and they should be rolled very thin so that they do not become soft after cooling. After the puris are ready, they are deep-fried and allowed to remain in the oil until they turn golden yellow. The pani puris are ready to serve. One can make different types of syrups to go with the puris. Two classic ones are the spicy and sweet sauces. They go well with any filling be it boiled potatoes, 'ragda', or even moong. They not only complement and balance each other's taste but also make the puris more flavourful.

Image courtesy- Unsplash