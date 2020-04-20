Protein-rich Chutneys That Can Substitute Veggies Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Among many others, protein is one of the most important micro-nutrients required by the human body. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it becomes difficult to get fresh vegetables all the time and at the same time, it is even more difficult to maintain a healthy diet. There are various chutneys that one can make to replace veggies and maintain a protein balance. Here are a few protein-rich chutneys to make amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Protein-rich chutneys that can replace vegetables

Roasted peanut and Coconut Chutney

Peanuts are considered to be a good source of potassium and folic acid. Coconuts are beneficial in promoting blood sugar regulation and anti-oxidants. This chutney is prepared with easy ingredients like green chillies, garlic, and mustard oil along with the primary ingredients.

Raw mango and Flax Seeds Chutney

Flax seeds are known to improve digestive health and lower blood pressure. Raw mangoes protect people from intensive heat and dehydration. Both the ingredients are rich in protein. This chutney can even be served alongside parathas or can be used as salad dressing and sandwich spread as well.

Onion and urad Dal Chutney

Onions are known to reduce cholesterol levels and may even help reduce blood pressure. Urad dal is known to improve bone health and digestion. Other than the primary ones, this chutney is made with ingredients like red chilli powder, tamarind, flax seeds, curry leaves and salt.

Black Til Chutney

Black sesame seeds, also known as black til, are very nutritious in nature. They are also healthier for skin and bones and have anti-ageing properties. They are also known to provide relief from digestive issues and aid lactation. The Black sesame seeds chutney can be made with simple ingredients like black sesame seeds, onion, tomato, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and cumin seeds.

Chana Dal Chutney

One of the most loved chutneys across the country, chana dal chutney is usually enjoyed with dosas and idlis. Lentils are a source of daily nutrition in India and are considered to be high in proteins. This chutney can be made with simple ingredients like garlic cloves, black salt, cumin seeds, chillies, and curry leaves.

