Natural Immunity Booster Neem's Easy-to-make Chutney: Try Out At Home In Quick Steps

Dietician Rujuta Diwekar's mother, Rekha Diwekar, also an avid social media user, posted a neem chutney recipe on Thursday. The chutney recipe that is reported to be a natural immunity booster is easy to make at home. Check out Neem Chutney's recipe inspired by Rekha Diwekar.

Also Read | Superfoods To Boost Immunity: Add These Ingredients To Your Diet For Good Immunity

Neem Chutney-benefits and recipe

As per health portal verywellhealth, Neem leaves are reported to be a natural immunity booster. They are considered to be beneficial for the body, as it reportedly helps in reducing inflammation in the body, improve liver health, cardiovascular health, eyesight, and overall immunity to the body. Its Ayurvedic properties reportedly help in tackling skin diseases, and dental disorder. Here is the recipe of the Neem Chutney inspired by Rekha Diwekar.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Channels Her 'desi' Avatar As She Suggests Home-remedy For Better Immunity

Recipe of Neem Chutney:

Ingredients required to make the chutney:

10 leaves of neem

2 tbsp jaggery

3-4 kokum

1/2 tbsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Posts About 'immunity Booster', Slammed By A Nutritionist As 'inauthentic'

Also Read | Immunity Booster Foods In India To Include In Your Diet To Help Fight Infections

How to make neem chutney:

Wash the Neem leaves with water

Put all the ingredients in a mixer and grind them until a paste. Your Neem Chutney is ready to serve

Also Read | Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm

Besides the Neem leaves, reports reveal that Jaggery in the neem chutney also has health benefits. Reportedly, Jaggery also diminishes the bitterness of Neem and is a great anti-oxidant. Amid the Coronavirus scare, it has become a necessity to have food items that naturally boost immunity. And Neem being one, this Neem Chutney can help you boost your immunity.