Rajasthani Sweets: Some Desserts That Will Satiate Your Sweet Tooth

Many of us have heard our elders asking for a sweet dish after a full-meal. Ending a Rajasthani full-course meal without a touch of sweet seems incomplete. If your tastebuds feel extremely delightful while having some mithai, here is a list of some must-try sweet dishes from the land of palaces, Rajasthan:

Ghevar

Ghevar is a traditional sweet dish in Rajasthan and is served mostly during Makarsakranti and other festivities. The toppings that include rabdi, malai, mawa and many more on this disc-shaped dessert makes it savoury. The ingredients for preparing ghevar includes refined flour, desi ghee, milk, saffron, cardamom powder and sugar. A thickened sweetened milk known as rabdi is spread on the top layer of the ghevar to add a little more sweetness.

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is considered as a classic dessert in Rajasthan. It is usually prepared during winters. The preparation of it requires a good amount of time and energy. It is cooked with moong dal, milk, sugar, ghee, cardamom powder and saffron. You can also replace sugar with jaggery.

Doodhiya Kheech

One of the winter season famous desserts in Rajasthan is the Doodhiya Kheech which is believed to be originated from Udaipur. This delicious sweet is prepared by hulled wheat, dried fruits, milk, sugar, and nuts. This dessert is had during winters as a traditional sweet for the festival days of Akshaya Tritiya.

Churma Ladoo

Churma Ladoo is a festive dessert in Rajasthan. This ladoos are prepared with besan, milk, jaggery, cardamom powder, and poppy seeds. This sweet is mostly prepared during the fasting in Rajasthan. Any festivals or functions without Churma Ladoo are considered as incomplete by many Marwaris.

Kalakand

Considered to be originated in Alwar, one of the oldest kingdoms of Rajasthan, a Kalakand is a fudgy block made from a rich mixture of sweetened milk and paneer. This sweet is garnished with saffron and nuts toppings. Soft in texture, this luscious sweet might satiate even the sweetest sweet tooth.

