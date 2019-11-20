Rajasthani Cuisine: How To Make Traditional Laal Maas At Home

Rajasthan is rich in culture and the state has a distinct variety of food. One of the most authentic delicacies from Rajasthani cuisine is Laal Maas. Laal Maas is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yogurt and host spices such as red Mathenia chillies. The dish is rich in garlic, thick gravy and is served with chapatis made with wheat or bajra. Laal Mass is often served with plain rice in many restaurants. Here is the recipe to make authentic laal maas at home.

Ingredients

10 Kashmiri dry red chillies (soaked in water for 20 minutes)

500 grams mutton (cut into 1-inch pieces)

½ cup curd

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons cumin powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

Ghee as per requirement

2 black cardamom

1-inch cinnamon stick

3 cloves

1 bay leaf

3 onions

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves, few sprigs, chopped for garnish

For smoking

3 charcoal pieces

Preparation:

Add water in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the soaked Kashmiri red chillies and all the dry spices including cumin seeds, black cardamoms, green cardamoms, cinnamon stick, cloves, bay leaf into the water.

Let it boil and switch off the flame once the red chillies become soft. Let it cool down and retain the water. Then grind the spices into a fine paste. In a large mixing bowl, add mutton, yoghurt, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, one tablespoon ginger garlic paste and the dry red chilli paste. Mix everything well and set aside to marinate in the refrigerator for an hour.

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add onions and saute till they turn light brown in colour. Add the remaining ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add the marinated mutton to the onions and saute on high heat for two to three minutes. Add the required salt and retained water into the pan.

Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 20-25 minutes. You can add more water according to your requirements. Once the mutton is cooked, light the piece of charcoal, place it in a small metal bowl and place the bowl in the centre of the pan. Add two to three cloves to the coal, pour some ghee and quickly cover the pan with a lid and set aside for two to three minutes. Remove the charcoal bowl, put the curry back on the heat, add garam masala and give a quick stir before you remove it from heat. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves. You can serve it with hot phulkas, steamed rice or baati.

