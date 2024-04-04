×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Ram Navami 2024: Foods You Can Eat While Observing A Fast

Ram Navami is an auspicious festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. Here, we explore the foods recommended for those observing a fast on Ram Navami.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ram Navami
Ram Navami | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ram Navami is a sacred Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Rama. Fasting during Ram Navami is a common practice among devotees seeking spiritual purification and blessings. While fasting, devotees abstain from consuming certain foods as a mark of reverence and discipline. However, fasting does not entail starving oneself; rather, it involves choosing appropriate foods that provide sustenance and adhere to religious customs. In this article, we explore the foods recommended for those observing a fast on Ram Navami.

Fruits

Fruits are an essential component of fasting during Ram Navami. They are not only nutritious but also provide natural sugars for energy. Devotees often opt for a variety of fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, and grapes. These fruits are easy to digest and help maintain hydration levels during the fast. Additionally, fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, promoting overall health and well-being.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock 

 

Dairy food items

Dairy products play a vital role in fasting on Ram Navami. Milk, yogurt, and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are permissible and commonly consumed during this time. These dairy items are rich in protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients, providing satiety and strength to fasting individuals. Moreover, dairy products are versatile and can be incorporated into various dishes such as yogurt-based drinks, fruit smoothies, and much more.

Advertisement

Nuts and seeds

Dry fruits and nuts are prized for their nutritional value and energy-boosting properties, making them ideal for fasting periods. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, and raisins are popular choices among fasting individuals. These nuts and seeds can be eaten raw or used as ingredients in desserts, snacks, and savoury dishes. They provide essential fats, proteins, and micronutrients, supporting overall health and vitality during the fast.

Advertisement
Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock 

 

Sabudana

Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a staple ingredient in fasting cuisine during Ram Navami. Sabudana is gluten-free and easily digestible, making it suitable for those abstaining from grains. It is commonly used to prepare dishes such as sabudana khichdi, sabudana kheer, and sabudana vada. These dishes are not only delicious but also provide sustained energy and satisfaction during the fasting period.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a versatile and filling option for those observing a fast on Ram Navami. Boiled or mashed potatoes are commonly used in fasting recipes to create savoury dishes like aloo ki sabzi (potato curry) or vrat ke aloo (spiced potatoes). Potatoes are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, providing sustained energy throughout the day. However, it is essential to use rock salt (sendha namak) instead of regular salt while cooking.

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

6 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun-David Collaboration

11 minutes ago
West Bengal PM Modi

PM Modi Top Quotes

19 minutes ago
Maamla Legal Hai

Maamla Legal Hai Renewed

20 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2024

21 minutes ago
Anmol Kharb

Kharb enters last 8

22 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

26 minutes ago
Office space

Flex space dominance

28 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex rises 350 points

30 minutes ago
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks

No End to INDI's Misogyni

32 minutes ago
Kagiso Rabada

Rabada SLAMS South Africa

32 minutes ago
First-time Billionaires in India

Forbes Billionaires List

40 minutes ago
congress

Anti-Sanatan Position

43 minutes ago
CSK beat GT

CSK to face SRH

44 minutes ago
NATO's 75th anniversary being celebrated at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on April 4.

NATO 75th Anniversary

an hour ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

an hour ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories20 hours ago

  5. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo