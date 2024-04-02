×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Ram Navami 2024: How To Make Prasads For Kanjaks

On Ram Navami, Kanjaks, young girls worshipped as the embodiment of the divine feminine energy, are given prasads. Check out how to make them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Prasad for Ram Navami
Prasad for Ram Navami | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, is a time of joyous festivities and devotion. One of the significant customs observed during this festival is the preparation of prasad, which is offered to the deity and later distributed among devotees. On this occasion, Kanjaks, young girls worshipped as the embodiment of the divine feminine energy, are given prasad all over India. Therefore, here are some simple and easy prasad food items to offer to Kanjaks.

Suji halwa

Suji halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish loved by people of all ages. To prepare Suji Halwa, one can heat ghee in a pan, roast suji until golden brown, add sugar, water, and cook until it reaches a thick consistency. Garnishing with chopped nuts like almonds and cashews enhances its flavour and adds a crunch.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Fruit salad

A refreshing and healthy option for prasad, fruit salad is simple to prepare and pleasing to the palate. One can select an assortment of seasonal fruits like apples, bananas, grapes, oranges, and pomegranates, and chop them into bite-sized pieces. Tossing the fruits together and sprinkling a dash of chaat masala or honey adds a burst of flavour.

Poori and chana

Poori and chana, a classic combination, make for a hearty and satisfying Prasad meal. One can knead wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt to make the dough for pooris. After rolling out the dough into small circles, they can deep fry the pooris until golden brown. For the chana, they can boil chickpeas with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala until tender.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Coconut ladoo

Coconut ladoo, a delicious desert made with grated coconut and sugar, is a popular prasad item during festivals. One can mix grated coconut with condensed milk or sugar syrup and cook until it thickens. Rolling the mixture into small balls and garnishing with chopped nuts or cardamom powder adds an extra layer of flavour.

Khichdi

Khichdi, a wholesome and nutritious dish made with rice, lentils, and spices, is an ideal prasad option for Ram Navami. One can pressure cook rice and lentils together with turmeric, cumin, and other spices until soft and mushy. Serving hot khichdi with a dollop of ghee on top and accompanied by yogurt or pickle completes the meal.

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

