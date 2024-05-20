Advertisement

Raita, a popular yogurt-based side dish in Indian cuisine, varies significantly across different regions of the country. Each version reflects local ingredients and culinary traditions, making raita not only a refreshing accompaniment but also a fascinating glimpse into regional flavours. Here are five distinctive types of raita that you should try.

Boondi raita

Boondi Raita is a staple in North Indian households, loved for its simplicity and crunch. Boondi, small fried balls made from chickpea flour, are soaked in water to soften them slightly before being added to yogurt. The yogurt is seasoned with cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, and finely chopped cilantro. Some variations include a pinch of red chilli powder or finely chopped green chilies for a hint of spice. This raita is perfect as a side dish for biryanis, pulaos, and spicy curries, offering a refreshing and creamy complement.

Boondi raita | Image: Freepik

Sannata raita

Sannata Raita hails from Uttar Pradesh. This unique raita is named so as per the meaning of the hindi word sannata, which means quiet. This raita has a more runny consistency, which makes it perfect for cooling and hydrating in the hot summers. It is filled with coriander leaves and great for digestion.

Kumaoni raita

Kumaoni raita is a specialty from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, known for its unique use of ingredients. This raita features grated cucumber mixed with thick yogurt, but the star ingredient is the mustard seeds. The mustard seeds are ground into a paste and then blended into the yogurt, imparting a sharp and pungent flavour. Finely chopped green chilies and coriander leaves are added for extra freshness. This raita is typically served with bhatt ki churkani or aloo ke gutke.

Beetroot pachadi

Beetroot Pachadi, a vibrant and nutritious raita from South India, particularly Kerala, is a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Grated beetroot is cooked until tender and then mixed with whisked yogurt. The mixture is tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies in coconut oil, adding a distinct South Indian flavour. Sometimes, grated coconut is also added to enhance the texture and taste.

Beetroot pachadi | Image: Freepik

Fruit raita

Fruit Raita is a delightful and versatile variation enjoyed across India. This raita combines the creamy texture of yogurt with the sweetness and crunch of fresh fruits. Commonly used fruits include apples, bananas, pomegranates, and grapes, but any seasonal fruit can be added. The yogurt is sweetened with a touch of sugar and flavoured with a hint of roasted cumin powder and black salt. This raita is not only refreshing but also a great way to include fruits in your diet, making it a perfect accompaniment to both spicy and mild dishes.