Rice Flour or Wheat Flour: Which Is Better For Digestion?

Rice flour and wheat flour are both common ingredients in everyday meals, whether cooking rotis, parathas, snacks or sweets. While rice flour is considered light and easy to digest, wheat, on the other hand, has fibres that support gut health. Experts say that while both have their own benefits, it all depends on the individual's dietary needs.

Rice Flour

Rice flour is naturally gluten-free | Image: Freepik

It is made by grinding rice into a fine powder. It is naturally gluten-free and is used in dishes like Idlis, modaks and snacks. Many people find it easier to digest because it feels light on the stomach and is a better option for those who deal with bloating and gluten sensitivity. This flour is used in meals during stomach-related illnesses because it is considered gentle on digestion.

Wheat Flour

Wheat flour contains fibre | Image: Freepik

Wheat flour contains fibre, iron and other nutrients. The fibre in wheat supports regular bowel movements and helps people stay full for longer. However, wheat contains gluten, which doesn't suit everyone. Some experience bloating or discomfort after eating wheat-based foods, especially those with gluten intolerance. Still, for people without gluten-related issues, whole wheat flour can support overall digestive health due to its fibre content.

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Which flour is easier on the stomach?

Experts generally believe that rice flour feels lighter and easier to digest, especially for people with sensitive stomachs. Since it's gluten-free, it reduces bloating in people. On the other hand, wheat flour helps in supporting better long-term gut health due to its fibre content. According to Hopkins Medicine, the fibre present in it helps with digestion and healthy bowel movements. In simple terms, the better option depends on the person’s digestive system and dietary needs.

Who should be careful with wheat flour?

People who have celiac disease, gluten intolerance and certain digestive issues should avoid consuming wheat flour. Rice flour is a suitable alternative in this case. But that doesn't mean one should rely solely on rice flour since it can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, insulin resistance, weight gain, and digestive issues like constipation. Since it's a refined carbohydrate, it doesn't have fibre and fewer nutrients; it can lead to poor metabolic health and potential nutrient deficiencies if overused.

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Which one is healthier overall?